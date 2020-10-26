Following the ruling of October 22, in which the Constitutional Court declared that eugenic (selective) abortion is not compatible with the Polish Constitution, yesterday, Sunday, October 25, 2020,acts of violence took place in Poland in front of churches. The President of the Polish Episcopate expresses his concern.

The President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki in a special Statement on acts of violence which prevented believers from praying and participating in the Eucharist in some churches, urged everyone to express their views in a socially acceptable way, respecting the dignity of every human being. The recent incidents took place in reaction to the latest ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Office for Foreign Communication of the Secretariat of the Polish Bishops’ Conference

Full text:

Statement of the President of The Polish Bishops’ Conference After Last Sunday’s Profanations Of The Churches

The decision of the Constitutional Court – concerning the issue of defending the lives of sick children – has caused extremely emotional reactions from many people in our country.

The very position of the Catholic Church on the right to life remains unchanged and is publicly known. „The deliberate decision to deprive an innocent human being of his life is always morally evil and can never be licit either as an end in itself or as a means to a good end. It is in fact a grave act of disobedience to the moral law, and indeed to God himself, the author and guarantor of that law; it contradicts the fundamental virtues of justice and charity. „Nothing and no one can in any way permit the killing of an innocent human being, whether a fetus or an embryo, an infant or an adult, an old person, or one suffering from an incurable disease, or a person who is dying. Furthermore, no one is permitted to ask for this act of killing, either for himself or herself or for another person entrusted to his or her care, nor can he or she consent to it, either explicitly or implicitly. Nor can any authority legitimately recommend or permit such an action” (Evangelium Vitae, 57).

However, I would like to remind that it is not the Church that makes laws in our Homeland, and it is not the bishops who decide on the conformity or non-compliance of laws with the Constitution. For her part, the Church cannot cease to defend life, nor can she fail to proclaim that every human being must be protected from conception until natural death. On this point, the Church, as Pope Francis often says, cannot compromise, because it would be guilty of the culture of rejection, that is so widespread today, always affecting the most needy and vulnerable. „Some parts of our human family, it appears, can be readily sacrificed for the sake of others considered worthy of a carefree existence. Ultimately, „persons are no longer seen as a paramount value to be cared for and respected, especially when they are poor and disabled, ‚not yet useful’ – like the unborn, or ‚no longer needed’ – like the elderly” (Fratelli tutti, 18).

Profanity, violence, abusive inscriptions and the disturbance of services and profanations that have been committed in recent days – although they may help some people to defuse their emotions – are not the right way to act in a democratic state. I express my sadness that today, in many churches, believers have been prevented from praying and the right to profess their faith has been forcibly taken away.

I’m asking everyone to express their views in a socially acceptable way, respecting the dignity of every human being. We need a conversation, not confrontational attitudes or feverish exchange of opinions on social networks. „Authentic social dialogue”, writes Pope Francis, „involves the ability to respect the other’s point of view and to admit that it may include legitimate convictions and concerns” (Fratelli tutti, 203).

Once again, I encourage everyone to a dialogue on how to protect the right to life and women’s rights. I am asking journalists and politicians not to escalate tensions, in a sense of responsibility for social peace.

I am asking all the faithful for prayers for unborn children, for parents expecting children, and for the conversion of those who use violence.

+ Stanisław Gądecki

Archbishop Metropolitan of Poznań

President of the Polish Episcopal Conference

Vice-President of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE)